State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,546 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $52,324,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.