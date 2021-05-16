State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $77,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.26 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

