Status Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Status has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $597.47 million and $78.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.01118223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00115125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

