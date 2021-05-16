Stephen W. Laut Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,329,349.20.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.21.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.