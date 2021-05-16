Stephens Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $120,193,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

