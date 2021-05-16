STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

