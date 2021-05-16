Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $12.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

WISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.92.

WISH opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

