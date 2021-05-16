Stifel Nicolaus Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to $240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

