Strike (STRK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $125.01 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $43.27 or 0.00094818 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00091159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.00499635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.99 or 0.01159083 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.