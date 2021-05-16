Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.32 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SBBP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 380,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

