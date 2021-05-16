Strs Ohio Acquires 900 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

ORA stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

