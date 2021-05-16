Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,442,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $1,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

