Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

RC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

