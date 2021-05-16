Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 1,230.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and sold 127,959 shares worth $2,080,587. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.