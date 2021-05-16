Strs Ohio Invests $237,000 in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of StarTek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

SRT stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. StarTek, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRT. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

