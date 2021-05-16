Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

ALE stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.