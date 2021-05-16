Strs Ohio Sells 12,600 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK opened at $79.65 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

