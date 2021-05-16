Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

