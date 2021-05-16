Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Discovery by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 973.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.