Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 187,956 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,956 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $34.54 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $390,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at $97,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,033 shares of company stock worth $32,842,400 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.