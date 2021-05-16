Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

