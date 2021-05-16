Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

