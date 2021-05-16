Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

