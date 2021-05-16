Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$51.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

