Summit Wireless Technologies’ (WISA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

