Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Lessened by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.