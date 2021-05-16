Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.