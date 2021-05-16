Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce sales of $59.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $53.70 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $228.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $330.45 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

