SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.19. 20,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,138,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

