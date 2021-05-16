Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $134.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.54 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 546,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

