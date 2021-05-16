SVB Leerink Boosts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $64.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 458.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

