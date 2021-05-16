Swerve Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.32 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003641 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $22.32 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,342,831 coins and its circulating supply is 12,439,227 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

