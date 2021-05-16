Swingby Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00088848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00478354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,228,408 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

