Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Switch stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.