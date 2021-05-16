Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

