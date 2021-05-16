Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.