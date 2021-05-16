Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $427.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

