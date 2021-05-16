Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SYIEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SYIEY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. Symrise has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

