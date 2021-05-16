Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $165.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

