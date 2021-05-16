Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.