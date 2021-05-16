Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTWO stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

