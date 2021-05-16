Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TNEYF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 7,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

