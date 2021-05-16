Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

TRGP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

