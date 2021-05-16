TD Securities Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$43.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.14.

TSE:HCG opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.40. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

