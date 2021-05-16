TD Securities Raises Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $67.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

