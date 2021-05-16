Tellor Market Cap Reaches $142.28 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $86.57 or 0.00195791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $142.28 million and $118.89 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,720,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,643,496 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

