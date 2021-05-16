Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up to $33.41

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.41, but opened at $34.96. Telos shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 207 shares.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

