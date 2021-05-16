Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TME. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

TME opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

