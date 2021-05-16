Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $58.32 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Tether has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion and approximately $147.42 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.47 or 0.01127514 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 59,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,309,798,199 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.