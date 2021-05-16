Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $10,016,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $8,031,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

